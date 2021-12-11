Getting a handle on late season weeds

While some farmers are wrapping up harvest 2021, others are still going strong. Depending on your weed pressure this year from late emerging summer annuals (i.e., Palmer amaranth and other pigweed species) and newly emerging winter annual weeds (i.e., downy brome, marestail, henbit, field pennycress, shepherd’s purse and tansy mustard), producers may want to consider a fall pesticide application following harvest. Control may be difficult depending on the environmental conditions and how much time you have to spare.
If harvest wrapped up early for your operation, a fall herbicide application might be beneficial to get a head start on weed management next spring. However, if harvest was delayed this year it might be difficult to get in there and make a timely herbicide application.
Herbicides tend to be the most effective when good coverage and uptake is achieved. However, if plants are not actively growing, herbicide uptake and weed control may be reduced. Herbicides can still be effective when applied between 40 and 60 degrees, but it may take a little longer for the weeds to die. Some winter annual weeds can tolerate cold temperatures up to 20 degrees, but low temperatures may cause tissue damage, reducing herbicide uptake and overall efficacy. Make sure to time your applications for when the herbicide application will be the most effective this fall.
If fall applications are a viable option for your operation, you need to consider what products have been applied this year already and if herbicide resistance is a problem. Plan your fall program accordingly if herbicide resistance has been confirmed in your field.
Tank mixing 2,4-D with products that have glyphosate or paraquat may help manage some of the winter annual weeds listed above. Residual herbicides are probably not necessary during fall applications, unless there is a high infestation of marestail in the field. Be sure to check label requirements as some herbicides have application rate restrictions where you are only allowed to apply so much product within a growing season or year. If you have exceeded that amount, you need to approach your fall herbicide program carefully.
Another thing to consider is what your overall goal is for your fields following harvest. Do you intend to graze the residue or bale it for livestock feed/bedding? Are you considering a cover crop to manage weeds, capture moisture, and prevent wind/water erosion during the winter months? What’s your crop rotation for next spring and would a fall application interfere with those plans? Regardless of what your plans are going forward, check any and all label restrictions from products applied this year or ones you plan to apply this fall. Livestock add another dimension to the weed management/herbicide application equation as grazing restrictions can be problematic depending on the products used. Make sure the residue is safe for your livestock to consume and don’t be afraid to contact your local Extension office with any questions you might have.
Moral of the story is, fall herbicide applications can be a great way to get a jump start on weed management for next spring. However, not every field may need a fall burndown application, especially if Mother Nature is not cooperating, harvest is not complete, and it doesn’t line up with the goals of your operation. Scout fields to determine if a spring application is better instead of a fall application at this time.