Girl Scouts add new cookie to lineup, offer BOGO membership

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska and Girl Scouts of the USA welcome a new cookie to the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season, according to a press release. Adventurefuls are brownie-inspired cookies with caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt.

In addition to the new cookie, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is also offering a membership incentive to prospective Girl Scouts.

Nebraska girls who buy a membership now will receive a second, free membership they can give to a sister, friend or caregiver, while funds are available. The special offer is open to new members and girls who took last year off due to the pandemic. Families can get details at girlscouts.how/bogo.