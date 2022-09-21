Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska honor North Platte volunteers

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is the largest girl-serving organization in the state with about 13,700 members. It takes more than 2,500 committed volunteers to mentor, guide and develop each Girl Scout’s leadership potential.
The volunteers were recently honored with a volunteer awards ceremony at Camp Catron in Nebraska City. The annual ceremony recognizes volunteers for their achievements and contributions to Girl Scouting, according to a press release.
Area recipients were Ann-Marie Baker and Nicole Bruck, both of North Platte. They both received Volunteer of Excellence awards, which recognizes volunteers for outstanding service to Girl Scouts members.