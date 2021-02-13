Glow Big Red event impact felt by students near and far

Jared Oney had to look at least twice at what he was reading — he couldn’t really believe it.

But receiving the Ruth Leverton Scholarship, which covered a large chunk of his non-resident tuition, meant the University of Nebraska-Lincoln became the top choice for pursuing his undergraduate degree — no question.

“That scholarship really set Nebraska apart from the other schools I was looking at,” said Jared, who moved to Nebraska from Aurora, Colorado.

Another surprise? His twin, Jarus, received the same scholarship, allowing the brothers to set off on a new adventure together as first-year students and roommates in a new state.

Both Jared and Jarus are enrolled in the College of Business, applying their love of mathematics toward earning a degree in actuarial science.

“I knew they had a good program here,” Jared said. “But I never expected to get a big scholarship or anything. Getting the scholarship made me feel appreciated as a student, and made me really want to attend this school.”

Scholarships like the Leverton award are supported by financial donors. The scholarships are important in attracting high-caliber students and making Nebraska’s first-class education accessible to students near and far.