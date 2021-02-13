Glow Big Red event impact felt by students near and far

Jared Oney had to look at least twice at what he was reading — he couldn’t really believe it.
But receiving the Ruth Leverton Scholarship, which covered a large chunk of his non-resident tuition, meant the University of Nebraska-Lincoln became the top choice for pursuing his undergraduate degree — no question.
“That scholarship really set Nebraska apart from the other schools I was looking at,” said Jared, who moved to Nebraska from Aurora, Colorado.
Another surprise? His twin, Jarus, received the same scholarship, allowing the brothers to set off on a new adventure together as first-year students and roommates in a new state.
Both Jared and Jarus are enrolled in the College of Business, applying their love of mathematics toward earning a degree in actuarial science.
“I knew they had a good program here,” Jared said. “But I never expected to get a big scholarship or anything. Getting the scholarship made me feel appreciated as a student, and made me really want to attend this school.”
Scholarships like the Leverton award are supported by financial donors. The scholarships are important in attracting high-caliber students and making Nebraska’s first-class education accessible to students near and far.
Donors have an opportunity to directly help students through the annual Glow Big Red — 24 Hours of Giving event, slated for noon to noon, Feb. 17 to 18. Donors can choose which scholarship or academic program to support.
For some students, including first-year student Lindsey Sawyer, the scholarships funded via generous donors are life-changing.
Sawyer wasn’t sure how she’d swing the costs of college, and her family wasn’t in a financial position to help. Taking on debt was scary, so Sawyer was considering completing her collegiate career at home in North Platte, as a student at a community college. Then, she got an email and a huge sense of relief.
“I was flabbergasted, and I think my mom cried,” Sawyer said. “I was just really excited once I realized that, yes, it was real.”
The scholarship opened the door to attending a four-year university, which was what Sawyer really wanted.
“Getting scholarships and grants was the only way I was going to be able to pay for college,” Sawyer said. “Receiving the Nebraska Achievement Scholarship was an incredible blessing, and it took a huge burden off my shoulders and my family’s. I get to go to the college I wanted to go to — the college I dreamed of being at.