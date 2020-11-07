Going from FFA in Alaska to Nebraska

“I credit my mother for my success in FFA,” Brinker says.

Through chapter events, statewide duties, agricultural advocacy and legislative visits with Alaska’s elected officials or Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C, Brinker attributes her public speaking, people skills and confidence to FFA.

“I am planning to receive my American Degree next year,” Brinker says. “I am technically eligible now; however, I was hoping to finalize my records and add some more hours to AET over this school year while at NCTA.”

So, just how did an FFA leader from Alaska end up on a college campus in Nebraska?

“NCTA was my school of choice for many reasons; however, the main components that interested me most whilst I was searching for a college to attend was the small class sizes, the approachable professors, the hands-on interaction with livestock and horses and the inviting community both on campus and in town,” Brinker shares in an essay.

Brinker’s college search started online and included visiting a booth at the National FFA Convention and Expo. She came to NCTA to further immerse herself in production classes, and to add expertise to her 10 years of horse riding and teaching with the NCTA equine program.