Golden Tickets Cinemas is launching a new "Movies for Everyone" program. Along with closed captioning, they will also be offering "sensory shows" on the weekends and open caption upon request.

A sensory show is a unique movie showing where they will turn the lights up and turn the sound down, so you can get up, dance, walk, shout or sing. These shows run at the first matinee on most Saturdays and Sundays at participating locations. Locations and movies, as well as tickets will be available on Golden Tickets' website, gtcinemas.com, and will also be listed on their Facebook pages. New programming should be up by Tuesday evening.