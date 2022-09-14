 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Golf scramble raises more than $10,000 for NPCC men’s basketball

Twenty teams competed in the fourth annual Knights Cage Club Golf Scramble Sept. 9 at Rivers Edge Golf Club in North Platte. This year’s winning four-man scramble team was Robyn and Shane O’Connor and Darrel and Frances Smith with a score of 59.

A silent auction after the scramble included tickets to a Nebraska basketball game and tickets to the Nebraska-Oklahoma football game.

More than $10,000 was raised this year, with a total of about $70,000 raised from the scramble over the past four years. Proceeds from the tournament will be used by the Knights Cage Club to provide scholarship assistance for the NPCC men’s basketball program.

