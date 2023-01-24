Goodfellow Shoe Fund accepting donations to help buy shoes for children in need

The generosity of the public's donations has helped Goodfellow Shoe Fund provide shoes for children in need, the organization said in a press release.

"Goodfellow Shoe Fund is grateful for the many donations and memorials that were given this past holiday season," the organization said.

Gifts and memorials can be sent to Goodfellow Shoe Fund, P.O. Box 923, North Platte, NE 69101.

Applications for shoes can be picked up in the waiting area of the Department of Health and Human Services office in the Craft State Office Building at 200 S. Silber Ave. in North Platte.

For more information contact Jane McCrone at 308-530-6131.

Current donations and memorials:

$25, P.J. Frahm, in memory of Jonah Daily.

$25, Linda and Al Schimek, in memory of Mickey Callaghan and Kathy Johnson.

$25, Linda and Al Schimek, in memory of Kathy Johnson.

$50, Kate and Gordy Voss.

$50, Michelle and Mel McNea, in memory of Marc Kaschke.

$60, Kay Weiss, in memory of Bob Weiss.

$85, “It’s Not About the Book,” Book Club.

$100, Don, Sandy, and Zane Peters, in memory of Zach Peters.

$100, Lincoln County Farm Bureau.

$100, Kim and Jon Wieseler.

$100, Grady Blase, in memory of Doug, Marge, and Lorence Blase.

$100, Carolyn Gant.

$100, Lori Folks Day Care, Mullen.

$200, Kay and Doug Downs.

$500, In memory of “The Potato Salad Lady.”

$500, Rocky Rasmussen Enterprises, KFC.

$500, J. Patrick and Kathleen Keenan.

Red Can/Lil Black Shoe Collections:

$7.36, Double Dips Ice Creamery.

$10.61, Gary’s Super Foods.

$10.89, Sports Shoppe.

$11.14, Spectrum Copy Center.

$11.63, Bottle Shop.

$13. 27, Westfield Pharmacy.

$15.00, Brown’s Shoe Fit.

$16.63, A to Z Books.

$27.89, City Discount Liquor.

$38.25, Pop Corner.

$40.50, Bible Supplies.

$63.02, Allsorts Furniture and Gifts, Sutherland.

$69.85, Kentucky Fried Chicken.

$96.83, Scooters Coffee.

$102.53, Starting Gate Liquors.

$103.00, Capones.

$107.50, Orrs Draperies.