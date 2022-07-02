Goodfellow Shoe Fund asks for applications

Applications are available for parents and guardians to have their children receive shoes in preparation for the start of the next school year through the Goodfellow Shoe Fund. The Goodfellow Shoe Fund begins buying shoe for youths 2 to 18 years in late July, the organization said in a press release.

Volunteers work with the trained staff at The Sports Shoppe and Brown Shoe Fit to correctly fit each child. They also receive two pairs of socks.

Applications can be picked up in the Department of Health and Human Services in the Craft State Office Building at 200 S. Silber Ave., North Platte. Gifts and memorials to support the fund can be sent to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund at P.O. Box 923, North Platte, NE, 69103. Jana Greenwood serves as the fund president and can be reached at 308-530-4558.

Recent donations:

» $500. Fred Fiedler, in memory of the Potato Salad Lady.

» $200. Connie Klemm, in memory of Janice Dewey.

Red Can Collection:

» $48.00 Brown Shoe Fit.

» $17.57 Pop Corner.

» $12.17 Sports Shoppe.

» $9.31 Allsorts Coffee & Boutique, Sutherland.