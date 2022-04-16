Goodfellow Shoe Fund begins buying shoes in July

The Goodfellow Shoe Fund begins buying shoes for youths 2 years to 18 years in late July to help them be ready for the next school year.

About 25 volunteers work with the trained staff at The Sports Shoppe and Brown Shoe Fit in North Platte to correctly fit each child, according to a press release from the organization. They also receive 2 pairs of socks.

Applications can be picked up in the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services in the Craft State Office Building, 200 S. Silber Ave. in North Platte.

Donations and memorials fund this program that is unique to the Lincoln County area. Gifts and memorials to support the fund can be sent to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund at P.O. Box 923, North Platte, NE, 69103. Gifts can also be sent to Great Western Bank at P.O. Box 220, North Platte, NE, 69103.

Jana Greenwood serves as the fund president and can be reached at 308-530-4558.

