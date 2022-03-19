Goodfellow Shoe Fund celebrates 74 years of service

In December 1947, North Platte area community members recognized a need for school-aged children to have good footwear. Members of the American Legion, Parent Teacher Association, Campfire Girls, Girl Scouts and the American Red Cross met and formed the Goodfellow Shoe Fund.

When the school year began in 1948, the Goodfellow Shoe Fund had purchased 47 pairs of shoes at an average cost of $4.90 per pair. In 2021, 218 pairs were purchased at an average cost of $61.28. Each child also received 2 pairs of socks, the organization said in a press release.

The fund is unique to the North Platte and Lincoln County area and is operated by volunteers. Parents and guardians of children 2 to 18 years can pick up applications at the Craft State Office Building in the Nebraska Health and Human Services Office at 200 S. Silber Ave., North Platte. Donations and memorials to support the fund can be sent to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund at P.O. Box 923, North Platte, NE 69103. Gifts and memorials can also be sent to Great Western Bank at P.O. Box 220, North Platte, NE 69103. Jana Greenwood serves as the fund president and can be contacted at 308-530-4558.

Goodfellow Shoe Fund recent donations and memorials:

» $25: Rob and Paulette Stefka, in memory of Ron Aden.

» $25: Rob and Paulette Stefka, in memory of Barb White.

» $25: Rob and Paulette Stefka, in memory of Jeannie Beckmann.

» $50: Larry and Sue Steele.

» $50: Marilyn and Larry Schnell, in memory of Alice Wolfe.

» $100: Patty and Jack Price.

» $100: Gerald and Peg Wolfe, in memory of Alice Wolfe.

» $100: Lincoln County Farm Bureau.

» $200: Lamont and Darla Schlake, in memory of Alice Wolfe.