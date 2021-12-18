Goodfellow Shoe Fund celebrates 75 years of serving community

In December, the Goodfellow Shoe fund celebrates 75 years of service to North Platte and Lincoln County, according to a press release.
“During this season of giving the Goodfellow Shoe Fund buyers and board would like to thank our community for the support provided to the Goodfellow mission,” the press release said.
Application forms for shoes are available at the Craft State Office Building in the Nebraska Health and Human Services office at 200 S. Silber Ave., North Platte.
Donations and memorials can be sent to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund, P.O. Box 923, North Platte, NE, 69103 or to Great Western Bank at P.O. Box 220, North Platte, NE, 69103.
Jana Greenwood serves as the Goodfellow Shoe Fund president and can be contacted at 308-530-4558.
Donations and memorials include:
$25 — Jana Greenwood in memory of Cynthia Kelly; Phyllis and Don Swigart in memory of Joyce Coe; Sandra and Don Peters in memory of Rick Evarts.
$30 — Gaylene and Robert Davis in memory of their parents.
$35 — Elizabeth and Danny Dailey in memory of Brian Baxter.
$50 — Janie and Lee Sedlacek in memory of Danny and Mary Tobiasson; Susan Reichle and Stephen Pelliccia in memory of Joyce Coe; Grace Schutte and Richard Thompson in memory Donna Gibbs.
$75 — Don and Barb Frels in memory of Fred and Lilly Frels and Clive and Becky Miller.
$100 — Susan Brown Wesslund in memory of Robert and Norma Brown; Maxine White; Douglas and Georgia Spelts in memory of JP and Lucille Spelts and Lloyd and Anna Marie Ranney; Women of the ELCA, First Lutheran Church.
$125 — Joe and June Whyte.
$150 — Fraternal Order of the Eagles No. 2839.
$200 — Walmart Inc
$250 — Rotary Club of North Platte; Buffalo Bill Kiwanis.
$300 — Hershey Lions Club; First State Bank.
$500 — Union Pacific Employees Credit Union.
$750 — Kiwanis Club of North Platte.
$800 — Anonymous.
$1000 — David Erb; Thrift Center for the Handicapped.
Red Can Collection — Sports Shoppe: $21.10; Brown Shoe Fit: $28.