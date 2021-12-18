Goodfellow Shoe Fund celebrates 75 years of serving community

In December, the Goodfellow Shoe fund celebrates 75 years of service to North Platte and Lincoln County, according to a press release.

“During this season of giving the Goodfellow Shoe Fund buyers and board would like to thank our community for the support provided to the Goodfellow mission,” the press release said.

Application forms for shoes are available at the Craft State Office Building in the Nebraska Health and Human Services office at 200 S. Silber Ave., North Platte.

Donations and memorials can be sent to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund, P.O. Box 923, North Platte, NE, 69103 or to Great Western Bank at P.O. Box 220, North Platte, NE, 69103.

Jana Greenwood serves as the Goodfellow Shoe Fund president and can be contacted at 308-530-4558.

Donations and memorials include:

$25 — Jana Greenwood in memory of Cynthia Kelly; Phyllis and Don Swigart in memory of Joyce Coe; Sandra and Don Peters in memory of Rick Evarts.

$30 — Gaylene and Robert Davis in memory of their parents.

$35 — Elizabeth and Danny Dailey in memory of Brian Baxter.