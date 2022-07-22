Goodfellow Shoe Fund celebrates 75 years

The Goodfellow Shoe fund is celebrating 75 years of service to children and families in the Lincoln County area.

Applications are now available for parents and guardians to have their children receive shoes in preparation for the start of the next school year, according to a press release.

About 25 volunteers work with the trained staff at Brown Shoe Fit and the Sports Shoppe in North Platte to correctly fit each child. They also receive 2 pairs of socks.

Applications can be picked up in the Department of Health and Human Services in the Craft State Office Building at 200 S. Silber Ave, North Platte.

Donations and memorials fund this program that is unique to the Lincoln County area.

Gifts and memorials to support the fund can be sent to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund at P.O. Box 923, North Platte, NE, 69103.

Jana Greenwood serves as the fund president and can be reached at 308-530-4558.

Recent gifts and memorials:

$125: Roxanne Ludemann in memory of Betty Brown.

$100: Marilyn Crawford in memory of Bob Crawford.

$50: Kayla States in memory of Betty Brown.

$50: Jane & Daren Wilkinson in memory of Betty Brown.

$50: Doug & Rose Ryan.

$25: Melanie and Alan Lehmkuhler in memory of Betty Brown.

$25: Mary Beth and Don Kilgore in memory of Norm Grabenstein.