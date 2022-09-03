Goodfellow Shoe Fund celebrates 75

Emma Troshynski’s mom, Laura, is one of 30 volunteer shoe buyers for the Goodfellow Shoe Fund.

Laura Troshynski makes the appointments with families who have applied for shoes and been accepted based on need. She meets a family at Brown’s Shoe Fit or The Sports Shoppe and a staff member at the store measures each child’s feet to ensure a good fit.

The organization recounted one of those buying trips recently in a press release.

Troshynski stays with the family through the process and completes the paperwork for the shoes to be purchased. Each child receives two pairs of socks.

Another volunteer, Emma, 6, decided to have a lemonade stand and wanted the money she made to go to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund to buy more shoes for kids in need.

Emma was thrilled each time one of her neighbors stopped to buy lemonade and was especially happy when cars pulled over to buy her treat. She earned $120 dollars for the fund recently.

Her proud mom and dad matched Emma’s earnings with another $120 and her neighbor also wanted to match Emma’s earnings for another $120. The fund is unique to Lincoln County and Emma’s lemonade stand proceeds will be put to work buying shoes.

The Goodfellow Shoe Fund is celebrating 75 years and will host a donor reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. The public is welcome.

Applications for families are available at the Department of Health and Human Services Office in the Craft State Office Building at 200 S. Silber Ave, North Platte.

Gifts and memorials to support the fund can be sent to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund at P.O. 923, North Platte, NE 69103. Jana Greenwood serves as the fund president and can be contacted at 308-530-4558.

