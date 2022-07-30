Goodfellow Shoe Fund celebrating 75th anniversary

Making sure children ages 2 to 18 have proper fitting and good quality shooes has been the mission of The Goodfellow Shoe Fund since December of 1947.

The all-volunteer organization is planning a community celebration Sept. 8 at the Prairie Arts Center to honor the organization's 75th anniversary.

This program is unique to the Lincoln County area and works with the Sports Shoppe and Brown Shoe Fit to ensure each child’s fit and comfort.

Applications are available for parents and guardians to have their children receive shoes in preparation for the start of the next school year. They also receive two pairs of socks.

Applications can be picked up in the Department of Health and Human Services in the Craft State Office Building at 200 S. Silber Ave., North Platte.

Donations and memorials fund this program. Gifts and memorials to support the fund can be sent to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund at P.O. Box 923, North Platte, NE, 69103. Jana Greenwood serves as the fund president and can be reached at 308-530-4558.

