Goodfellow Shoe Fund elects officers, kicks off annual drive

The Goodfellow Shoe Fund elected new officers at its annual meeting, according to a press release.

Jana Greenwood was elected president, Jane McCrone elected first vice president, Paulette Stefka elected second vice president, Kathleen Keenan was elected secretary; Betty Sones elected treasurer and Linda Schimek was elected assistant Treasurer.

Board members are Betty Gilsdorf, Judy Hansen, Joan Johansen, Mary States, Marge Thomas, Kate Voss, Kim Weisler and Jane Wilkinson.

Advisory members include Clare Mesmer, Mary Beth Kilgore and Joanne Grady.

In addition, 24 volunteers serve as shoe buyers and assist each family.

The Goodfellow Shoe Fund worked with the Sport Shoppe and Brown’s Shoe Fit to purchase 320 pairs of shoes for children in Lincoln County during the fiscal year ending Aug. 31. Each child also received two pairs of socks.

The official 2020 Shoe Fund drive will begin Nov. 26 and continue through Dec. 24.

Recent donations and memorials: