Goodfellow Shoe Fund hosts annual meeting

The Goodfellow Shoe Fund annual meeting was held in October.
At the annual Goodfellow Shoe Fund meeting in October, Assistant Treasurer Linda Schimek reported 218 shoes were purchased this year with an average cost of $61.38 per shoe. Each child also received two pairs of socks with the shoes.
Second Vice President Paulette Stefka reported that the sock supply was adequate with the special need for toddler and extra large (size 14 and larger) socks.
Currently five businesses display red collection cans year-round and 16 more are placed in businesses during the annual fund drive from Thanksgiving to Christmas.
President Jana Greenwood announced that the 75th anniversary of organization will be in 2022, and asked for assistance in planning a community celebration event. In addition to the officers listed, 2022 officers include Jane McCrone as vice president, Kathleen Keenan as secretary and Betty Sones as treasurer.
Shoe purchase applications for families are available at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services office in the Craft State Office Building, 200 S. Silber St. Donations may be sent to Goodfellow Shoe Fund, P.O. Box 923, North Platte, NE 69103 or to Great Western Bank, P.O. Box 220, North Platte, NE 69103. For more information, contact Greenwood at 308-530-4558.
Current donations:
» $20 — Terry and Deb Wingett in memory of Twila Brynoff, Katy Wingett in memory of Twila Brynoff, Terry Wingett in memory of David James, Katie Wingett in memory of Mary McNutt Kemp, Linda and Albert Schimek in memory of Cynthia Kelly, Anonymous.
» $25 — Linda and Albert Schimek in memory of Jerrie Bodeen.
» $40 — Mid-Nebraska, Robert Crawford Memorial.
» $50 — Gerri and Gary McCandless in honor of Jan Gray, Lila Zimmerman, Elizabeth and Danny Dailey in memory of Dorothy Wills, Susan Schmidt in memory Ima Coe, Katie Brammer and Rick Stubblefield in memory of Joyce Coe, Elaine Bode, Betty VanBoening, Jon and Kim Wiesler, Mike and Jane McCrone, Teresa Detlefsen, Harvey Parker.
» $90.33 — FNBO, Dismukes.
» $100 — Gary and Nancy Byrne, Chuck Scripter, Laura Troshynski, Debi Steinmeyer, Ray Griffith, Susan Morton, Lindsay Pedersen, Patricia and G.L. Vandewge.
» $150 — American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 163.
» $170 — Brunkhardt.
» $200 — Sue Steele, Jane Wilkinson, Connie Klemm, random donation Kwik Stop, Alan Erickson.
» $250 — Anne Maciejewski, Julie and Chris Johng.
» $305 — Big Red Liquor.
» $500 — Fred Fiedler in memory of Anita the Potato Salad Lady, Debra Chrisp.
» $760 — Mid Nebraska, George and Marjorie Roberson Family Fund.
» $1,000 — Dr. Sam and Lynda Perry.
» $2,000 — Terry and Cory Sis.
» Red Can collections: $15 — Pop Corner, $6 — Allsorts, $34.20 — Brown Shoe Fit, $25.39 — Big Red Liquor.
» 12 pairs of socks — Karen Miller.