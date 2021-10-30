Goodfellow Shoe Fund hosts annual meeting

The Goodfellow Shoe Fund annual meeting was held in October.

At the annual Goodfellow Shoe Fund meeting in October, Assistant Treasurer Linda Schimek reported 218 shoes were purchased this year with an average cost of $61.38 per shoe. Each child also received two pairs of socks with the shoes.

Second Vice President Paulette Stefka reported that the sock supply was adequate with the special need for toddler and extra large (size 14 and larger) socks.

Currently five businesses display red collection cans year-round and 16 more are placed in businesses during the annual fund drive from Thanksgiving to Christmas.

President Jana Greenwood announced that the 75th anniversary of organization will be in 2022, and asked for assistance in planning a community celebration event. In addition to the officers listed, 2022 officers include Jane McCrone as vice president, Kathleen Keenan as secretary and Betty Sones as treasurer.