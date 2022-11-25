Goodfellow Shoe Fund in North Platte elects 2022-23 officers

The Goodfellow Shoe Fund hosted its annual meeting in October. The shoe fund purchased 266 pairs of shoes for children in need during its fiscal year that began Aug. 1, 2021, according to a press release.

The average price per pair of shoes was $63.32. This past September, which is one of the busiest times for shoe purchasing, 171 shoes were purchased at an average of $69.95 per pair.

The Goodfellow Shoe Fund is in need right now of socks, especially extra large, toddler and middle size for boys, the release said.

Elected officers from the meeting:

Jane McCrone, president.

Mary Thompson, first vice president.

Jana Greenwood, second vice president.

Kathleen Keenan, secretary.

Betty Sones, treasurer.

Linda Schimek, assistant treasurer, red can chairman.

Judy Hansen, donation record keeper.

Paulette Stefka, sock chairman.

Connie Griebel, business/organization letter writing.

Shoe purchase applications for families are available at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services in the Craft State Office Building, 200 S. Silver Ave. in North Platte.

The Goodfellow Shoe Fund fundraising drive began Friday and runs through Christmas with a Giving Tree at Gary's Super Foods in Westfield Shopping Center, 1921 West A St.

On Dec. 14, all proceeds from Kentucky Fried Chicken will be donated to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund.

"A very special thank you goes to Rocky Rasmussen for this support," the fund board wrote in the release.

Donations, gifts and memorials may also be sent to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund, P.O. Box 923, North Platte, NE 69103.

For more information, contact Jane McCrone at 308-530-6131.

Current donations and memorials:

$25, Linda and Albert Schimek, in memory of Bob Crawford.

$40, Robert Crawford Memorial.

$50, James Thornton Family, in memory of James Thornton.

$75, Linda and Albert Schimek, celebrating 75 years of the Goodfellow Shoe Fund.

$100, Union Pacific Employee Club No. 8.

$720, George and Marjorie M. Robertson Family Fund.

Red Can donations:

$6.50, Sports Shoppe.

$12.16, Big Red Liquor.

$13, Allsorts Furniture and Gifts, Sutherland.

$40.77, Pop Corner.