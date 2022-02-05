Goodfellow Shoe Fund recognizes recent donors

The Goodfellow Shoe Fund’s mission is to provide new shoes for children ages 2 to 18. Parents and guardians must complete an application to clarify need, and each child who qualifies also receives two pairs of socks. The Sport Shoppe and Brown Shoe Fit have trained staff that properly fit each child’s shoes, the organization said in a press release.

Application forms for shoes are available at the Craft State Office Building in the Department of Health and Human Services office at 200 S. Silber, North Platte.

Donations and memorials to support the fund can be sent to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund at P.O. Box 923, North Platte, NE, 69103 and Great Western Bank at P.O. Box 220, North Platte, NE, 69103. Jana Greenwood serves as the Goodfellow Shoe Fund President and can be contacted at 308-530-4558.

Recent donations and memorials include:

» $20 — Mary Lawrence.

» $25 — Mary and Dick Ambrose, in memory of Diana Hipple.

» $50 — Doyce and Nancy Williams.

» $100 — Carol Gant.