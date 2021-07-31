Goodfellow Shoe Fund volunteers buying shoes

Goodfellow Shoe Fund volunteers are contacting families and making appointments for children to receive new shoes as the start of school draws closer, according to a press release.

Brown Shoe Fit and The Sports Shoppe are training their staff to fit each child with shoes purchased with funds from the Goodfellow Shoe fund. Each child also receives 2 pair of socks. Children from the ages of 2 to 18 may qualify to receive shoes based on need. Application forms are available at the Nebraska Health and Human Services office in the Craft State Office Building, 200 S. Silber St.

The Goodfellow Shoe Fund serves families in the Lincoln County area. Gifts to the fund from the community during the year keep the Goodfellow Shoe Fund viable. Donations and memorials can be sent to Goodfellow Shoe Fund, P.O, Box 923, North Platte, NE, 69103 or to Great Western Bank, P.O. Box 220, North Platte, NE 69103. Jana Greenwood serves as the Goodfellow Shoe Fund president and may be contacted at 308-530-4558.

Recent donations and memorials:

» $20 — Linda and Albert Schimek in memory of Bev Zahl.