Children ages 2 to 18 who qualify can receive two pairs of shoes during the school year.

Since 1947, Goodfellow Shoe Fund, with the help of memorials and donations, has provided families of children ages 2-18 quality shoes in the Lincoln County area.

Applications for shoes can be picked up at the Department of Health and Human Services office in the Craft State Office Building at 200 S. Silber Ave. in North Platte.

Donations and memorials can be sent to Goodfellow Shoe Fund, P.O. Box 923, North Platte, NE. 69101.

For more information contact Jane McCrone at 308-530-6131.

Current donations and memorials:

$25, Jana Greenwood, in memory of Shirley Larson.

$25, Sandra and Donald Peters, in memory of Ann Maline.

$25, Teresa Detlefsen, in memory of Doris Wells.

$25, Diane Finch, in memory of Joan Johansen.

$50, Angela Blaesi.

$50, Robert Wills, in memory of Dorothy Wills.

$80, First Presbyterian Church, Presbyterian Women.

$100, North Platte Art Guild.

$250, Anne Maciejewski, in memory of James Maciejewski.

$500, Janice Schad, in memory of Aaron Murray and Stacey Schad.

124 pairs of socks, First Christian Church.

79 pairs of socks, P.E.O. Chapter EB.

Year End Giving through Mid Nebraska Community Foundation

$25, Linda Schimek.

$100, Ray Griffith.

$100, Mark Tillman.

$100, Leona McConnell.

$300, Phyllis Lawyer.

$300, anonymous.

$500, Ralph Conger.