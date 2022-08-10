Gothenburg named Community of the Year by Nebraska Diplomats

LINCOLN — The City of Gothenburg was named a Community of the Year at the Nebraska Diplomats Banquet Tuesday at the Younes Conference Center North in Kearney.

Mike Bacon, a partner with Bacon, Vinton & Venteicher, L.L.C., accepted the award, a press release from Gov. Pete Ricketts' office said.

In 2019, Gothenburg was recognized by the National Civic League as one of 10 All-American Cities for "local leaders’ work in inclusive civic engagement. Gothenburg represented the smallest community in the annual group of award winners and emphasized the community’s 'All Means All' philosophy, which encourages the City’s emphasis on stakeholder engagement for local development."

The Governor's office also cited the community's collaborative effort to complete a $29.5 million facility for Gothenburg Health that includes a community YMCA. In 2019, Gothenburg also saw the Iowa-based Curbtender Inc. expand its operation to the city.

The addition of Curbtender complements Gothenburg’s strong manufacturing presence established by Parker Hannifin, Wearparts, Gothenburg Feed Products and Dayton Phoenix.

The Diplomats also recognized State Sen. Matt Williams as Diplomat of the Year. In addition to his duties as a state senator, Williams is the chair of the Board for Flatwater Bank in Gothenburg.

Senator Williams leadership activities have included chairing the Nebraska Bankers Association, the American Bankers Association, the Gothenburg Improvement Company and the Gothenburg Chamber of Commerce.

"In addition, Matt has been actively involved with the State Chamber, the Innovation Campus Board of Directors, the FDIC Advisory Committee on Community Banking, the TeamMates Mentoring Program and many more," the release said.

Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development presented the following awards:

Business of the Year — Google, Papillion.

Community of the Year — City of Holdrege.

Diplomat of the Year — Matt Williams.

Ambassador Plenipotentiary — Gov. Pete Ricketts, State of Nebraska.

Governor's Excellence in Agriculture Entrepreneurship Award — Thomas Kayton, founder/president, TractorMat, Seward.

Governor's Excellence in Agriculture Partnership Award — Nebraska Beef Council.

Governor's Excellence in Agriculture Conservation Award — John and Sheena Krohn, Albion.

New Diplomats include:

Greg Eickmeier, national accounts manager, Behlen Mfg. Co., Columbus.

Heather Macholan, president of Industrial Products, Behlen Mfg. Co., Columbus.

Laban Njuguna, CEO, Zabuni Specialty Coffee Auction, Grand Island.

Daniel Hoffman, CEO, Invest Nebraska, Lincoln.

Candice Alder, economic developer, Norfolk Area Economic Development, Norfolk.

James Charvat, owner, Charvat & Associates, Valley.

With a membership of more than 286 business executives and community leaders, the Nebraska Diplomats Inc. is the largest economic development organization in Nebraska. For more information, go to nediplomats.com.