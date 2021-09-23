Gothenburg resident completes book series

Gothenburg’s own Matthew E. Nordin has completed his four-book fantasy series. The collection, titled “Shadows of Eleanor,” encompasses four separate novels written from 2019 to 2021. The books delve into a realm where magic is possible, at a price, and some things aren’t what they appear to be. The books are young adult and teen-friendly. The Shadows of Eleanor series is available online and in ebook format on amazon.com. For more information visit his website at scenerychanges.com.