LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen is asking Nebraskans to submit nominations for ServeNebraska's ninth annual Step Forward Awards.
The Step Forward Awards are the most prestigious awards given to volunteers in Nebraska and celebrate those who go above and beyond to serve their community. Award recipients will be selected by the governor and honored at the 2023 Step Forward Awards ceremony in the fall. Nominations must be submitted by July 1, 2023.
For more information about ServeNebraska and the Step Forward Awards, or to submit a nomination, visit www.serve.nebraska.gov/awards