Gov. Pete Ricketts announces board, committee appointments
Gov. Pete Ricketts announces board, committee appointments

State News

LINCOLN — This week, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.

The following appointees are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative confirmation:

Nebraska Aeronautics Commission

Richard Trail, McCook.

Commission on African American Affairs

DeMoine Rashad Adams, Lincoln; William Femi Awodele, Bennington; John M. Carter, Benkelman; Antoinette J. Clarke, Papillion; Gwendolyn Easter, Omaha; Connie S. Edmond, Lincoln; Glenn Freeman, Omaha; Rendell Gines Sr., Ph.D., Omaha; Clarice Jackson, Omaha; Vernon Joseph, Lincoln; Laban Njuguna, Aurora; Mark Jared Smith, Omaha; Karine E. Sokpoh, Omaha; LaShawn Sayers Young, Omaha.

Nebraska Brand Committee

Duane Gangwish, Lexington.

Nebraska Capitol Commission

Douglas Carey, Lincoln.

Nebraska Dairy Industry Development Board

Jodi Cast, Beaver Crossing; David Crook, Humboldt; Joyce Racicky, Mason City.

Dry Bean Commission

Christopher R. Kelley, Scottsbluff; Justin D. Relka, Mitchell.

Dry Pea and Lentil Commission

Ben T. Goding, Sidney; Tyler Hughes, Venango; Roland Rushman, Gurley; Eric A. Thalken, Dorchester; Logan Govier, Broken Bow.

Board of Engineers and Architects

Lenora Isom, Ashland.

Nebraska Board of Geologists

Nancy Mann, P.G., Lincoln; Jeffrey S. Seymour, P.E., P.G., Omaha.

Geographic Information Systems Council

Neil Dominy, Roca; Bailey Gibson, Grand Island; John E. McKee, Fairbury; Nancy Salmon, Phillips; Michael Scholau, Omaha.

Grain Sorghum Development, Utilization, and Marketing Board

Michael T. Baker, Trenton.

Nebraska Grape and Winery Board

James Ballard, Raymond; David Hanna, Lexington; Max A. McFarland, Lexington; Terrence Ryan, Gibbon; Michael Schilling, Pawnee City.

Greater Nebraska Chief Elected Officials Board

Troy Uhlir, Norfolk.

Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs

Gwendolyn M. Porter, Walthill; Kyle Taylor, Norfolk; Sidney A. Tuttle, Sr., Niobrara.

Interstate Compact for Adult Offender Supervision

Wendy L. Elston, Seward; Athena Sherman, Lincoln.

Judicial Qualifications Commission

Tamara Allen, Grand Island; Dr. Douglas Dolezal, Lincoln; Bonna B. Wanek, Grand Island.

Nebraska Coalition for Juvenile Justice

Roma Amundson, Walton; Misty Frazier, Bloomfield; Janteice Holston, Omaha; Denise Kracl, Schuyler; Bobbi Taylor, Lincoln; Amanda Speichert, North Platte; Tami L. Steensma, Omaha.

Commission on Latino-Americans

Sandra Barrera, Grand Island; Yesenia Peck, Omaha; Leticia Rodriguez, Madison; Dora Vivas, Lexington; Maria Whitmore, Shelby.

Police Standards Advisory Council

Brian L. Jackson, Lincoln.

Professional Practices Commission

Chad Denker, Ph.D., Bellwood; Timothy J. Heckenlively, Ed.S., Falls City; Judi M. Roach, Guide Rock.

Nebraska Propane Education and Research Council

Mark Brockoff, Bellevue; Finn Drew Nelson, Creighton; Mark O’Donnell, Yankton, South Dakota; Phillip O. Rowse, St. Paul.

Advisory Council on Public Water Supply

Christopher M. Fox, Omaha; Steven A. Kelley, Beatrice.

Nebraska Wheat Development, Utilization and Marketing Board

Kent J. Lorens, Stratton; Jared Sayer, Cambridge.

Nebraska Workforce Development Board

James Hansen, Lincoln.

Wyuka Cemetery Board of Trustees

Robert FitzSimmons, Lincoln.

The following appointees are unpaid and subject to Legislative confirmation:

Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission

Jeffrey Davis, Beatrice.

Child Abuse Prevention Fund Board

Donald N. Blackbird, Jr., Walthill; Paul J. Nelson, Omaha; Georgina Scurfield, Papillion.

Board of Educational Lands and Funds

James D. Scheer, Norfolk.

Nebraska Educational Telecommunications Commission

Darrin Scott Good, Ph.D., Lincoln.

Environmental Quality Council

Kurt Alan Bogner, Norfolk; Joseph Citta, Jr., Columbus; Tassia Falcon da Silva Steidley, Lincoln; Robert C. Hall, Wahoo; Lance A. Hedquist, South Sioux City; Jessica A. Kolterman, Seward; Kevin Peterson, Osceola; Marty Stange, P.E, Hastings; Amy Staples, Broken Bow; Alden Zuhlke, Brunswick.

Foster Care Advisory Committee

Michael Aerni, Fremont; Michele R. Marsh, Omaha; Noelle M. Petersen, Lincoln; Peggy Sue Snurr, Lincoln.

Commission of Industrial Relations

William G. Blake, Lincoln

Nebraska Commission on Problem Gambling

Paul Leckband, Norfolk; ; Dan Volnek, Lincoln; Todd Zohner, Stanton.

Public Employees Retirement Board

Gerald Clausen, Lincoln.

Nebraska Tourism Commission

Darrin Barner, Laurel; John P. Chapo, Lincoln; Barry P. McFarland, Lexington; Ashley Olson, Red Cloud.

The following appointees are paid and subject to Legislative confirmation:

Nebraska Liquor Control Commission

Kim Lowe, Kearney.

Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission

Tony Fulton, Lincoln; Shane Greckel, Bloomfield.

To learn about openings and apply to serve on a board or commission, go to governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.

