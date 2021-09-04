Gov. Pete Ricketts announces board, committee appointments

LINCOLN — This week, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.
The following appointees are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative confirmation:
Nebraska Aeronautics Commission
Richard Trail, McCook.
Commission on African American Affairs
DeMoine Rashad Adams, Lincoln; William Femi Awodele, Bennington; John M. Carter, Benkelman; Antoinette J. Clarke, Papillion; Gwendolyn Easter, Omaha; Connie S. Edmond, Lincoln; Glenn Freeman, Omaha; Rendell Gines Sr., Ph.D., Omaha; Clarice Jackson, Omaha; Vernon Joseph, Lincoln; Laban Njuguna, Aurora; Mark Jared Smith, Omaha; Karine E. Sokpoh, Omaha; LaShawn Sayers Young, Omaha.
Nebraska Brand Committee
Duane Gangwish, Lexington.
Nebraska Capitol Commission
Douglas Carey, Lincoln.
Nebraska Dairy Industry Development Board
Jodi Cast, Beaver Crossing; David Crook, Humboldt; Joyce Racicky, Mason City.
Dry Bean Commission
Christopher R. Kelley, Scottsbluff; Justin D. Relka, Mitchell.
Dry Pea and Lentil Commission
Ben T. Goding, Sidney; Tyler Hughes, Venango; Roland Rushman, Gurley; Eric A. Thalken, Dorchester; Logan Govier, Broken Bow.
Board of Engineers and Architects
Lenora Isom, Ashland.
Nebraska Board of Geologists
Nancy Mann, P.G., Lincoln; Jeffrey S. Seymour, P.E., P.G., Omaha.
Geographic Information Systems Council
Neil Dominy, Roca; Bailey Gibson, Grand Island; John E. McKee, Fairbury; Nancy Salmon, Phillips; Michael Scholau, Omaha.
Grain Sorghum Development, Utilization, and Marketing Board
Michael T. Baker, Trenton.
Nebraska Grape and Winery Board
James Ballard, Raymond; David Hanna, Lexington; Max A. McFarland, Lexington; Terrence Ryan, Gibbon; Michael Schilling, Pawnee City.
Greater Nebraska Chief Elected Officials Board
Troy Uhlir, Norfolk.
Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs
Gwendolyn M. Porter, Walthill; Kyle Taylor, Norfolk; Sidney A. Tuttle, Sr., Niobrara.
Interstate Compact for Adult Offender Supervision
Wendy L. Elston, Seward; Athena Sherman, Lincoln.
Judicial Qualifications Commission
Tamara Allen, Grand Island; Dr. Douglas Dolezal, Lincoln; Bonna B. Wanek, Grand Island.
Nebraska Coalition for Juvenile Justice
Roma Amundson, Walton; Misty Frazier, Bloomfield; Janteice Holston, Omaha; Denise Kracl, Schuyler; Bobbi Taylor, Lincoln; Amanda Speichert, North Platte; Tami L. Steensma, Omaha.
Commission on Latino-Americans
Sandra Barrera, Grand Island; Yesenia Peck, Omaha; Leticia Rodriguez, Madison; Dora Vivas, Lexington; Maria Whitmore, Shelby.
Police Standards Advisory Council
Brian L. Jackson, Lincoln.
Professional Practices Commission
Chad Denker, Ph.D., Bellwood; Timothy J. Heckenlively, Ed.S., Falls City; Judi M. Roach, Guide Rock.
Nebraska Propane Education and Research Council
Mark Brockoff, Bellevue; Finn Drew Nelson, Creighton; Mark O’Donnell, Yankton, South Dakota; Phillip O. Rowse, St. Paul.
Advisory Council on Public Water Supply
Christopher M. Fox, Omaha; Steven A. Kelley, Beatrice.
Nebraska Wheat Development, Utilization and Marketing Board
Kent J. Lorens, Stratton; Jared Sayer, Cambridge.
Nebraska Workforce Development Board
James Hansen, Lincoln.
Wyuka Cemetery Board of Trustees
Robert FitzSimmons, Lincoln.
The following appointees are unpaid and subject to Legislative confirmation:
Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission
Jeffrey Davis, Beatrice.
Child Abuse Prevention Fund Board
Donald N. Blackbird, Jr., Walthill; Paul J. Nelson, Omaha; Georgina Scurfield, Papillion.
Board of Educational Lands and Funds
James D. Scheer, Norfolk.
Nebraska Educational Telecommunications Commission
Darrin Scott Good, Ph.D., Lincoln.
Environmental Quality Council
Kurt Alan Bogner, Norfolk; Joseph Citta, Jr., Columbus; Tassia Falcon da Silva Steidley, Lincoln; Robert C. Hall, Wahoo; Lance A. Hedquist, South Sioux City; Jessica A. Kolterman, Seward; Kevin Peterson, Osceola; Marty Stange, P.E, Hastings; Amy Staples, Broken Bow; Alden Zuhlke, Brunswick.
Foster Care Advisory Committee
Michael Aerni, Fremont; Michele R. Marsh, Omaha; Noelle M. Petersen, Lincoln; Peggy Sue Snurr, Lincoln.
Commission of Industrial Relations
William G. Blake, Lincoln
Nebraska Commission on Problem Gambling
Paul Leckband, Norfolk; ; Dan Volnek, Lincoln; Todd Zohner, Stanton.
Public Employees Retirement Board
Gerald Clausen, Lincoln.
Nebraska Tourism Commission
Darrin Barner, Laurel; John P. Chapo, Lincoln; Barry P. McFarland, Lexington; Ashley Olson, Red Cloud.
The following appointees are paid and subject to Legislative confirmation:
Nebraska Liquor Control Commission
Kim Lowe, Kearney.
Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission
Tony Fulton, Lincoln; Shane Greckel, Bloomfield.
To learn about openings and apply to serve on a board or commission, go to governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.