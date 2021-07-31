Gov. Pete Ricketts appoints new Wheat Board directors

Lorens will be serving his second term as District 4 director for the Nebraska Wheat Board. The Lorens family has been farming in Hitchcock County since 1986 when Lorens and his wife, Marilyn, took over the family farm. Along with serving on the NWB, Lorens is also active in his community, serving on the local school board, the Hitchcock County Farm Bureau, and holding leadership roles in his church. The Lorens have four children. They raise primarily wheat on their farm and also have a cow/calf herd. Lorens currently sits on the Food Aid Committee for U.S. Wheat Associates and has traveled around the world to help promote wheat to international customers.