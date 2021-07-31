Gov. Pete Ricketts appoints new Wheat Board directors

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed Kent Lorens of Stratton as director for District 4 and Jared Sayer of Cambridge as director for District 5 to the Nebraska Wheat Board.
Lorens will be serving his second term as District 4 director for the Nebraska Wheat Board. The Lorens family has been farming in Hitchcock County since 1986 when Lorens and his wife, Marilyn, took over the family farm. Along with serving on the NWB, Lorens is also active in his community, serving on the local school board, the Hitchcock County Farm Bureau, and holding leadership roles in his church. The Lorens have four children. They raise primarily wheat on their farm and also have a cow/calf herd. Lorens currently sits on the Food Aid Committee for U.S. Wheat Associates and has traveled around the world to help promote wheat to international customers.
Sayer is a fourth-generation farmer, raising irrigated and dryland soybeans, corn, wheat, grain sorghum, oats, alfalfa and sunflowers while also managing a 300 head cow-calf operation. Sayer and his wife, Julie, have four children and reside near Cambridge. The whole family enjoys working together on the family farm. Along with farming, Sayer also works as a crop adjuster for Hudson Insurance Group and runs his own trucking company. Within the community, Sayer is involved in Furnas County 4-H, holding a position on both their Counsel and Extension Board, and serving on the beef, swine and livestock sale committees.
“I am delighted to serve on the Nebraska Wheat Board to help advocate the use of more wheat in both our state and our export market,” Sayer said.
Royce Schaneman, NWB executive director, is confident that Lorens and Sayer will both bring great leadership and ideas to the Board.
“I am excited for Jared to join the Board and to continue working alongside Kent throughout his second term,” Schaneman said. “I know they will both work hard to advance wheat development and marketing within Nebraska and across the globe.”
Lorens will serve a five-year term that will conclude June 30, 2026. As District 4 director he will represent Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Hayes, Hitchcock and Lincoln counties. Sayer will serve a five-year term that will conclude June 30, 2025. As District 5 director he will represent Buffalo, Custer, Dawson, Franklin, Furnas, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney, Phelps and Red Willow counties.