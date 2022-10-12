Gov. Ricketts proclaims October to be Financial Aid Awareness Month

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts has proclaimed October Financial Aid Awareness Month. The governor signed and presented the proclamation to representatives from EducationQuest Foundation, the Nebraska Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators and the Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education, according to a press release.

The proclamation coincides with the Oct. 1 opening of the Federal Application for Student Aid or FAFSA for the 2023-24 academic year.

The FAFSA is the federal, state and college-based financial aid application and can be accessed at studentaid.gov. Colleges use the information contained in the FAFSA to determine eligibility for financial aid, which can be a combination of scholarships, grants, work-study funds and student loans.

“Educational attainment beyond a high school diploma not only increases an individual's likelihood for employment, it also increases a person's likelihood of becoming engaged in their community," NeASFAA President Bailey Jorgensen said. "Many students would not be able to afford college without financial assistance available to help cover those expenses. On behalf of the many financial aid administrators and professionals across the state, we appreciate Gov. Ricketts proclaiming October 2022 as Financial Aid Awareness month.”

A study by NerdWallet found that around 4,100 Pell Grant-eligible Nebraska high school students from the Class of 2018 did not file a FAFSA, resulting in roughly $15 million in Pell Grant funds not being awarded.

“Nebraskans are, unfortunately, leaving millions of dollars in federal funds on the table that would go a long way toward covering their college tuition," said Daphne Hall, EducationQuest Foundation senior vice president for College Access Programs. "Our mission is to improve access to higher education for every Nebraskan, which is why we stress FAFSA completion. College is a big investment, and the reality is most students need financial aid to make earning a degree possible.”

Before starting the FAFSA, applicants must create a Federal Student Aid Account at studentaid.gov.

For more information about the FAFSA and free tools to help with the filing process, go to educationquest.org.