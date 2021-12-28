GPH Pain Management now offering ketamine infusions in clinic

Great Plains Health Pain Management now offers ketamine infusions in the clinic setting, allowing greater capacity in same day surgery for more services. The transition also provides patients the opportunity to receive treatment in a more relaxed environment, according to a press release.

Ketamine is an alternative to opioids for pain relief and a treatment that Dr. Aleeta Somers-Dehaney, medical director of interventional pain management, is actively researching. For some patients, ketamine is effective when no other treatments have eased pain.

“I’ve tried everything out there and it never worked for me,” Susan Carr, who battles degenerated disc disease, said. “I am lucky to have Dr. Aleeta Somers-Dehaney in pain management as my doctor. She suggested these infusions and, almost immediately, they started working. I cannot believe the pain relief that ketamine infusions have given to me.”

The Great Plains Health Pain Management team made the transition to a clinic setting for ketamine infusions in the fall of 2021. The clinic location is more efficient for doctors and offers patients a peaceful environment for treatment.