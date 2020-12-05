Graduate starts business which rolls into 16 states and British Columbia

“Roll for graduation, Oh...” was the message on Taylor Stech’s hat for Wayne State College commencement on Nov. 20 in Rice Auditorium. Stech of North Platte graduated Summa cum Laude. Her hat is decorated with dice that she made for her business, Taylor Ann’s Home Brew. Her business of making acrylic dice in all colors is taking off. She has sold dice in 16 states, British Columbia and soon in Finland. She pours epoxy resin into molds to make the dice in various shapes and sizes. Her site is takramer98.wixsite.com/tahomebrew. She also has a podcast. She is a music education graduate.