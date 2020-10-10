Graduate student’s earns Arthur W. Sampson Fellowship Award

This research will allow for the selection of the most efficient animals and ultimately give producers information they can use to better match cattle with specific environments — for example the forage resources they have available.

Boerman’s impactful research has earned her the Arthur W. Sampson Fellowship Fund award. This award grants fellowships to support graduate students with a special interest in pasture and range management in the state of Nebraska. Students must have high potential for research accomplishments in their chosen thesis, degree project or dissertation topic.

This award is a great honor for Boerman to receive, as up until college, she did not have much knowledge about rangeland, or agriculture in general. She aspires to use her newfound passion to benefit agriculture.

“I’m pretty excited about the research I’m about to start and eager to see what the results end up being,” Boerman said. “I have a passion for applied research that is going to benefit the beef industry.”

The move to Nebraska has been a positive experience for Boerman, as she has been able to take in the unique beauty of the Sandhills, gain newfound knowledge on large-scale production systems and make an impact with what she has learned.

“I just have a better appreciation for beef cattle production on this bigger scale and some of the challenges that come with running cattle at this level,” she said.