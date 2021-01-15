Grand Island Diocese sponsors art contest

GRAND ISLAND — The Diocese of Grand Island is sponsoring its Annual Culture of Life Art Contest and Pro-Life Essay Contest for youth.

The art contest is for kindergarten through sixth grades. The drawing or picture should be on 8½-by-11 paper and must have a culture of life theme that could be used for the Knights of Columbus’ One Rose, One Life prayer cards in 2022.

The essay contest is for grades seven to 11 and should be typed, 300 to 400 words in length. The theme is “On Building a Culture of Life in the New Public Square — Social Media.”

Cash prizes will be awarded for the top entries from each grade. The top entries from both contests will then be submitted to the Nebraska Knights of Columbus statewide contests. For rules and information regarding the contests, go to the diocese website at gidiocese.org/prolife.

Submission deadline for the art contest is Feb. 17. Submission deadline for the essay contest is March 25. Entries should be sent to Diocese of Grand Island, Attn: Pro-life Office, 2708 Old Fair Road, Grand Island, NE 68803-5221. For more information, contact Cheryl Jones, pro-life assistant, 308-382-6565.