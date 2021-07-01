Grand Island VA sponsoring Veterans Creative Arts Competition

“Being recognized for your artwork is really just the icing on the top,” he said. “For me, it’s the working on the artwork that gives me the most satisfaction.”

Olson said he’s constantly encouraging his fellow veterans to give the competition a try.

“There are a couple of veterans who I am in contact with almost weekly. I will ask them how their artwork is going and whether they need any help from me,” he added. “We’ve actually become kind of a community through these projects.”

This year’s competition includes three separate categories: kit, creative writing and applied art, along with two “special art” categories. The kit category involves such things as leather craft, wood working, fabric art or others. The creative writing category involves such things as poetry, short story, personal experience short or essays. The applied art category involves such things as acrylic painting, watercolor, carving, glass art, color photography, oil painting, sculpture and others. For a full list of categories and rules go to nebraska.va.gov/locations/grand_island.asp

The submissions will be displayed at the Nebraska Building during the 2021 State Fair in Grand Island, Aug. 27 through Sept. 6. Winners will be announced after the conclusion of the fair.