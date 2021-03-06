Grant awarded to With Love Co. Photography

THEDFORD — Thedford photographer Bridget Licking has been awarded the first $500 Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway entrepreneurial grant.

The Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway organization had previously awarded two graduating seniors $250 scholarships to pursue their education and hopefully return to the area.

“The return on investment (ROI) has not been seen,” according to a press release.

Last year, SJSB members voted to change the scholarships to a $500 grant offering to a business that had been on the byway for less than five years. Businesses can be for profit or nonprofit, and eligibility is not dependent on their byway membership.

The recipient must spend the money on upgrades to their business or new equipment and submit their invoices within a year to be fully reimbursed.

Licking is a wife, mother of three, helpmate to husband, Russell, on their Logan County ranch and a substitute teacher.

She turned her photography hobby into a business, With Love Co. Photography.

She specializes in family photos, graduating senior sessions and capturing ranching legacies of the multigenerational family and their activities, such as brandings.