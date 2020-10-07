Grant-funded COVID-19 registry to provide gold mine of information

“Being nimble, pivoting quickly and marshalling resources to face down COVID helped create this gold mine for all kinds of answers for all kinds of questions,” Rizzo said. “Some of the questions we want to answer are what treatments work, what are the long-term side effects, is there a greater rate of cognitive problems, who’s at greater risk, will the virus have consequences down the road? It’s unprecedented to get so many networks together quickly so we can pool data to help figure out what is going on with this disease and the pandemic.”

By aggregated counts of anticipated positive COVID-19 patients, the N3C Data Enclave is anticipated to be one of the world’s largest collections of data on COVID-19 patients by the end of October.

Rizzo said the registry also ensures that the data represents the diversity of the country so researchers can understand and address geographic and population disparities during the pandemic. In addition, this approach, he said, creates a robust framework to gain knowledge to face challenges beyond COVID-19.