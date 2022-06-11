Grant student participates in international programming competition

SEWARD — Jacob Woodmancy of Grant represented Concordia University in the International Collegiate Programming Competition. ICPC contests feature teams of three coders working together to solve difficult problems in an intense five-hour competition. Teams attempt to solve as many problems as possible, as fast as possible. The team who solves the most problems wins, with time-to-completion breaking ties. Teams around the world compete in ICPC qualifying and regional contests, with the top teams advancing to world finals.

Concordia was represented by two teams, Nibble Nibblers and Runtime Terrors. Faith Brown, a junior from Concordia, Missouri; Ian Kollipara, a junior from Lincoln; and Neal Patron, a junior from Seward, teamed up as the Nibblers, while Andrew Brandt, a sophomore from Knob Noster, Missouri; Micah Willweber, a sophomore from Kailua, Hawaii; and Woodmancy competed as the Terrors.

The Nibblers solved five problems, placing No. 21 out of 96, and the Terrors solved four problems, placing No. 34.

Out of eight GPAC teams competing, Concordia’s teams placed No. 2 and 3.

The full standings can be found at ncna21.kattis.com/standings.