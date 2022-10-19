Grant to bolster statewide nursing workforce efforts

The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing has been awarded a Health Resources and Services Administration grant that will provide close to $4 million over the next four years.

The project, “An Innovative States-wide Nursing Workforce Clinical Preceptor Academy,” will enable work on multiple facets of nursing workforce preparation within a four-state region, including Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.

This funding, according to project director Heidi Keeler provides “resources for innovative education, workforce development and community engagement needed to address an issue pertinent to all of us: growing and maintaining a prepared nursing workforce.

“At one time or another, we will all require the astute care skills of a nurse,” Keeler said. “This grant will help ensure that the nurses who train up-and-coming nurses are ready, available and supported in this critical work, which ultimately results in safe, quality care.”

Goals for the grant project include:

Creating academic-clinical-community partnerships to facilitate new clinical faculty opportunities.

Assessing clinical preceptor needs.

Addressing barriers to recruitment and retention.

Enhancing collective expertise.

Increasing cultural competence.

Harnessing communication networks to create and share preceptor opportunities and resources.

“This is tremendously important work and very exciting,” said Juliann Sebastian, dean of the UNMC College of Nursing. Sebastian praised Keeler’s team and the community partners who helped make the grant possible.

The grant team includes:

Heidi Keeler.

Kelly Gonzales, implementation co-lead.

Jill Reed, implementation co-lead.

Teresa Hultquist, evaluation lead.

Renee Paulin, professional development lead.

Nate Beacom, administrative lead.

Maninder Hora, IT lead.

There also will be two future positions to oversee project development and implementation.

Keeler publicly thanked the teams and partners on the initial proposal, who included:

Sue Nuss, Dr. Ada Wilson; and Kaylie Guinan of Nebraska Medicine.

Jed Hansen, of the Nebraska Rural Health Association.

Dr. Jeffrey Harrison and Lydia Sand of Nebraska Area Health Education Centers.

Jillian Negri of the Nebraska Nurse Practitioners.

Margaret Woeppel of the Nebraska Hospital Association.