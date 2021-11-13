Great American Smokeout aims to warn smokers about dangers

The Great American Smokeout is Thursday. In a press release, Community Connections Tobacco Free Lincoln County outlined several tips for people who want to gain freedom from smoking.

» Identify your reasons for quitting. You may be concerned about getting cancer, heart disease, erectile dysfunction, macular degeneration, type two diabetes or one of the other health problems connected with smoking.

You may want more energy and stamina. You may want to increase your chances of being alive and healthy to do activities with your grandchildren.

On average, people who do not smoke live about 10 years longer. Quitting can add years to your life and make life more enjoyable.

» Talk to your doctor for advice and guidance. He or she can help you set a date, and prepare to quit successfully, keeping in mind your own medical needs and concerns.

» Tell your friends and family members that you plan to quit smoking and ask for their support. Practice saying, “No, thank you. I don’t smoke.”