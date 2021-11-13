Great American Smokeout aims to warn smokers about dangers

The Great American Smokeout is Thursday. In a press release, Community Connections Tobacco Free Lincoln County outlined several tips for people who want to gain freedom from smoking.
» Identify your reasons for quitting. You may be concerned about getting cancer, heart disease, erectile dysfunction, macular degeneration, type two diabetes or one of the other health problems connected with smoking.
You may want more energy and stamina. You may want to increase your chances of being alive and healthy to do activities with your grandchildren.
On average, people who do not smoke live about 10 years longer. Quitting can add years to your life and make life more enjoyable.
» Talk to your doctor for advice and guidance. He or she can help you set a date, and prepare to quit successfully, keeping in mind your own medical needs and concerns.
» Tell your friends and family members that you plan to quit smoking and ask for their support. Practice saying, “No, thank you. I don’t smoke.”
» Call the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW. They can help you identify your smoking triggers and find ways to deal with the stress of quitting. The Quitline also provides nicotine replacement products to help people through the transition to a smoke-free life.
Teens and young adults can get help quitting vaping by texting DITCHVAPE to 88709.
Here are some other ways people have found to be successful:
» Put off your cravings when they occur. Breathe deeply, drink water or juice, get involved doing something else. Start with 10 minutes and gradually increase the time that you avoid reaching for that cigarette when the craving starts.
» Avoid places and activities that prompt you to smoke or use other forms of tobacco. For example, avoiding alcohol may also help you avoid smoking.
» Change your routine, such as drinking tea instead of coffee, eating in a different place or a different time, or eating different foods. Don’t involve tobacco in the new routine.
» If you slip up, try again. It will be worth it.
The Great American Smokeout is on the third Thursday of November each year, and is sponsored by the American Cancer Society. For more information, go to cancer.org/healthy/stay-away-from-tobacco.