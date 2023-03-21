Great Plains Health has added a new positron emission tomography (PET) scanner to the Great Plains Health Diagnostic Imaging Center.

The Biograph Vision PET/CT from Siemens Healthineers is the latest technology, now available in North Platte, GPH said in a press release.

A PET scan is crucial in diagnosing and treating cancer. It provides detailed pictures of organs and tissue, and aids in determining if cancer is spreading and how the body is reacting to cancer treatment.

“The PET scanner is an absolutely necessary tool when it comes to cancer treatment,” said Dr. Todd E. Hlavaty, radiation oncologist, medical director of the Callahan Cancer Center. “That’s because if you’ve been told you have cancer, your first questions are how extensive is it and has it spread.”

In addition to cancer treatment, a PET scan also aids in the evaluation of heart problems, brain disorders and problems with the central nervous system, including Alzheimer's disease, depression, epilepsy, head trauma and Parkinson's disease.

“We are pleased that our patients have access to this technology,” said Dr. Ladd Lake, radiologist, Innovative Imaging PC. “It catches cancer earlier, supporting early identification of distant metastasis. The PET scan prioritizes patient safety and comfort, as well as provides the highest image quality and resolution.”

Great Plains Health performs more than 600 PET scans each year.

A $500,000 donation to the Great Plains Health Care Foundation and fundraising efforts in 2020 and 2021 contributed to the purchase.

“We believe that patients in rural Nebraska should get the best healthcare possible,” said Megan McGown, chief development officer and director of the Great Plains Health Care Foundation. “This PET scanner can be life changing for patients and families, and we are able to offer it close to home.”