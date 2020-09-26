Great Plains Health hires new gastroenterologist

Great Plains Health is now offering expert consultations and ongoing care for patients with complex and chronic gastrointestinal conditions with triple board-certified and fellowship trained, gastroenterologist Dr. Jeffrey Cloud, according to a press release.

The clinic opened in August and is located at Great Plains Health General Surgery, Centennial Park Medical Building, 500 W. Leota St., Suite 120. Cloud will be holding clinic days in North Platte on a monthly basis.

“Adding this service to our community, shows our ongoing commitment to serving the people of our region with the best possible care close to home,” said Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea. “This service is unique to our area and means that patients no longer have to drive great distances to receive gastroenterology care; they can get it right here in North Platte.”

Cloud is board-certified in Internal Medicine, Infectious Diseases and Gastroenterology. He attended medical school at U.T. Southwestern Medical School, and residency at Parkland Hospital / U.T. Southwestern.

Cloud also completed fellowships in infectious disease at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, and in gastroenterology at Univeristy of Virginia Medical Center.