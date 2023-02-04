Community Health Accreditation Partner Inc. announced this week that Great Plains Health Homecare Equipment has been awarded CHAP accreditation under the CHAP home medical equipment services standards of excellence.

CHAP accreditation demonstrates that Great Plains Health Homecare Equipment, at 600 E. Francis St., Ste. 6, meets the industry's highest nationally recognized standards, the hospital said in a press release.

The evaluation by CHAP focuses on structure and function, quality of services and products, human and financial resources and long-term viability. Adherence to CHAP's standards leads to better quality care, the release said.

“Great Plains Health Homecare Equipment places an emphasis on quality, outcomes, patient safety and remarkable care,” said Clint Brady, general manager, Great Plains Health Homecare Equipment. “We are pleased to earn CHAP accreditation and continue to be an outstanding community resource for medical products and equipment.”

Great Plains Health Homecare Equipment offers a full range of specialty medical products for purchase, as well as provides rental medical equipment for those with short term needs for home medical equipment.

"We aim to provide patients with the resources that help them maintain the independence they deserve," said Barb Petersen, Great Plains Health chief quality officer. "Great Plains Health Homecare Equipment’s state-of-the-art and affordable medical products are specifically designed to help patients at each stage of their unique healthcare journeys.”

CHAP is an independent, not-for-profit, accrediting body for community-based health care organizations. Created in 1965, CHAP was the first to recognize the need and value for accreditation in community-based care.

“By achieving CHAP Accreditation, Great Plains Health Homecare Equipment has shown a commitment to excellence,” said Nathan DeGodt, CHAP President and CEO. “We are excited to begin our partnership with Great Plains Health Homecare Equipment by offering support in its commitment to providing quality care and continuous improvement.”

CHAP is the oldest national, community-based accrediting body with more than 9,000 agencies currently accredited nationwide. Through “deeming authority” granted by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, CHAP has the regulatory authority to survey agencies providing home health, hospice and home medical equipment services, to determine if they meet the Medicare Conditions of Participation and CMS Quality Standards.

For more information about the CHAP accreditation process, go to chapinc.org. For additional information on CHAP, contact Teresa Harbour, senior vice president, accreditation, at 202-0467-1701, or teresa.harbour@chapinc.org.

For additional information about Great Plains Health Homecare Equipment, call 308-568-8510 or go to gphealth.org/services/homecare-equipment/.