Greener Towns grants awarded

The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum awarded 19 landscape grants in 2020 through the Greener Towns program. The projects resulted in the planting of over 6,000 native flowers and grasses by more than 300 volunteers in community landscapes across the state.
The plants were selected, delivered and laid out to match the light, moisture and soil characteristics specific to each site. Each of the plantings contains a variety of spring-to-fall blooms and dense coverage to minimize weeds. Plant grant recipients include:
» Bellevue — Pollinator haven at Sarpy County Museum.
» Bennet — Whispering Pines Park prairie garden.
» Chadron — Chadron Community Hospital Girl Scout garden.
» Chappell — Downtown landscape revitalization.
» Cozad — First Impressions welcome sign garden.
» David City — Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art courtyard beautification.
» Gering — Lincoln Elementary community greenscape.
» Gering — Legacy of the Plains Museum Bushels for bees planting.
» Hastings — Central Community College pollinator garden.
» Hastings — Parking Lot No. 3 downtown plantings.
» Lincoln — 27th and South Goes Prairie at Westminster Church.
» Lincoln — Girl Scouts pollinator gardens.
» Omaha — Forest Lawn cemetery garden.
» Omaha — Omaha South High habitat garden.
» Omaha — Pacific Preserve bioretention garden.
» Omaha — St. Leo Church prairie garden.
» Ponca — Ponca State Park entrance plantings.
» Taylor — Kevin Brown Educators Memorial Trail planting.
» Wahoo — Native vegetation learning for Lake Wanahoo Education Building.
The goal of Greener Towns is to help make Nebraska communities greener and more resilient through the implementation of sustainable landscape projects that build soil, save energy, protect water and support wildlife. The program is funded by the Nebraska Environmental Trust, a beneficiary of the Nebraska lottery. For more information about current and future funding and projects, go to plantnebraska.org/community-landscapes/project-funding.
