Gregg Mooney receives honor from State Farm Iowa Agency Resource Group

Gregg Mooney of North Platte was inducted into the State Farm Team Member Hall of Fame for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota participants at the Iowa Agency Resource Group banquet July 9 in Omaha.

Mooney was inducted for his efforts in 2022 in the First Time Life Qualifier category, according to a press release.

Group President Candy Specht and participating board members handed out the awards.

“These team members represent remarkable customer care and integrity,” she said. “They are top producers in our industry and set the standard for helping customers with their insurance and financial service needs.

Qualifications for the honor include helping customers “with the highest levels of customer service in financial services including life insurance, health insurance and banking products,” the release said.