Grief for first responders at center of University of Nebraska Public Policy Center program

Belau serves on his Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors team, which includes survivor and mental health volunteers who reach out to families when a suicide happens.

The response to a suicide loss is important because research shows those closest to the person who died are at risk of self-harm, including substance abuse and their own suicide. First responders are also at risk because of the trauma and stress of their jobs.

Lewandowski said the idea for the wallet cards grew out of seeing the impact on members of a fire station that had responded to a suicide.

“That particular scene hit hard with team members,” he said. “It clearly impacted them in a significant way. We got to thinking how to most effectively get to these people. They’re busy, working different shifts, so it’s hard to get together to talk. This is simple-to-use guidance.”

The project was funded by using rolled-over savings from a federal suicide prevention grant to print the cards, he said.

Much of the project has involved consulting with responders and others about language, making it helpful and succinct: Express empathy. Be respectful. Acknowledge and be sensitive to the feelings of survivors. Listen. Ask “What can I do to help?”