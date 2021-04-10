Groundwater levels were up significantly in early 2020

Many of the groundwater level decreases in the latest report were recorded in wells located near the Missouri River or in Dawson County, which is located along the Platte River. Young said that in 2019, those water levels were measured at or near the peak stage of spring flooding, meaning that even though groundwater totals remained robust in those areas when they were measured in early 2020, the measurements had nowhere to go but down.

“So, we’re not actually seeing a decline,” he said. “We’re just seeing a departure from extremely high levels in 2019.”

Typically, the Nebraska Groundwater-Level Monitoring Report reflects measurements of over 5,000 wells. That number was slightly smaller this year in part because of flood-related access issues or pandemic-related travel restrictions put in place in early 2020, when Young typically visits about 120 well sites to record measurements by hand.

“It’s still a pretty robust map,” Young said. “There are some areas along the Platte and Missouri rivers that are missing a measurement either from spring 2019 flooding or COVID travel restrictions. That could leave some holes in an area that normally don’t have a hole. But overall, it’s a pretty dense dataset.”