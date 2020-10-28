Grow your own mushrooms

Most of us have probably heard of our friends or neighbors hunting for mushrooms, oftentimes combing woodlands for the elusive morel each spring. As luck would have it, fall is also a great time to find edible mushrooms growing in woodlands across Nebraska. Not all of us can make the time to join the hunt, but the good news is you can still satisfy your culinary curiosity by growing mushrooms at home.

Mushrooms are one of nature’s premiere recyclers. They are technically macrofungi — a diverse group of organisms separate from plants and animals. In Nebraska, we can find fungi everywhere: soil, wood and anywhere else there is decomposing plant matter. However, conditions must be just right for macrofungi to send up mature structures needed for reproduction. The structures that emerge are considered the “fruit” that can be harvested for fresh or dried use.

An upshot of growing your own mushrooms is it allows you to take part in all-natural recycling. The organic materials that can be used for mushroom growth are often things we discard or send to the burn pile. You can use logs, woodchips, compost, straw and many other organic materials to grow mushrooms. We prefer to use logs, mainly because one “planting” can produce fruits for up to 5 years or more. What you’ll need to find are tree limbs or logs free from other mushrooms or signs of decay, 4 to 6 inches in diameter and about 3 to 5 inches in length. The species of tree you will use depends on what mushrooms you want to grow. In general, hardwoods are best-suited for most varieties grown at home, and logs should “rest” for at least two weeks prior to planting.