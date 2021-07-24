Gudmundsen Lab open house set for Aug. 25

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory will host its 22nd annual open house from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 25. The open house will take place in a hybrid format, including in-person events at the beef cattle research facility and online webinar streamed only during the morning sessions.
With 43 years of service to the beef industry, the Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory boasts 1,200 acres of sub-irrigated and wetland meadows, along with 11,600 acres of upland Sandhills range 45091 Gudmundsen Road near Whitman.
A variety of educational sessions, activities, demonstrations and exhibits are planned for the open house. Several businesses, service and associations supporting the beef cattle industry will participate. Attendees are welcome to come and go as they please throughout the event.
“Beef producers deal with increased climate variation, volatile markets and input costs, increased land costs, global pressure on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and decreased labor,” said Travis Mulliniks, range cow production specialist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“By bringing in key leaders in sustainability efforts we hope to provide information geared to increase environmentally sound, socially responsible, and economically viable practices supporting ag profitability to maintain beef production in Nebraska,” he said.
The morning session will kick off with Elliot Dennis, UNL Livestock Extension Marketing Specialist, with an update of current livestock markets.
Sustainability is a key aspect of agriculture, and Jason Sawyer with the Kind Ranch Institute of Ranch Management will discuss sustainability at the ranch level. Next, Leah Beyer from Elance will dissect media’s influence on sustainability. Wrapping up the morning session, Brianna Buseman, UNL Youth Meats Extension assistant professor, will moderate a Q&A panel with local producers on their perspectives on direct marketing to consumers.
In the afternoon attendees will have the opportunity to hear from Brian Vander Ley, Great Plains Veterinary Center and Bruce Hoffman with Elanco on calf immunity and vaccination strategies.
The final leg of the open house features four breakout sessions, where attendees have the option to attend three of the four sessions. Sessions include flies and lies, a beef research update, range research update and a pregnancy checking demonstration.
This year’s open house is made possible by corporate sponsor Elanco.
To register for the in-person or online webinar and view the scheduled agenda, visit extension.unl.edu/statewide/westcentral/gsl-2021-open-house. The cost to attend is free. If planning to attend in person, please register by Wednesday, Aug. 18 at go.unl.edu/2021-gsl-openhouse, or by calling Jacque at 308-696-6700 for a meal count.
The Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory is part of the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. For more information, visit westcentral.unl.edu/gudmundsen.