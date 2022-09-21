Gun club to host ninth annual college shooting championship event

The Lincoln County Wildlife Gun Club at Lake Maloney and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture are hosting the College Prairie Circuit trap shooting event starting Friday through Sunday at the local gun club, 100 Eagles Nest Road.
This event is open to all 2- and 4-year colleges in Nebraska, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, Colorado and Oklahoma — the Prairie Circuit Region — with over 150 athletes in participation.
In addition to the competition, a Prairie Circuit Classic All-Conference team will be named. This will consist of the top 10 men and top five women based on high overall scores across the 5 events.
Each Team will compete in:
- American trap (100 Targets).
- American skeet (100 Targets).
- American trap doubles (100 Targets).
- American skeet doubles (100 Targets).
- Super sporting (75 Targets).
Most of the team competition will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The North Platte Area Sports Commission estimates that this 2-day event will bring an economic impact of $41,683.20 to the community through lodging, retail, food and beverage purchases. The sports commission developed this estimate by using the Event Impact Spending Calculator developed by the Huddle Up Group, a sports tourism consulting agency.
The event is open to the public. For more questions, contact the host coach and tournament director, Alan Taylor, at 308-530-9889.