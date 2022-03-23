Habitat hosting third annual Habitat Build Competition

For all those creative builders out there, North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity is encouraging you to gather your building blocks and get ready for the third annual Habitat Build Competition. The idea behind the competition is to get families together to create, or build, a house or structure using building blocks, Habitat said in a press release.

This year, North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity has partnered with the North Platte Public Library on their Drop-in Building Challenges. Starting on Friday and continuing through April 15, elementary aged students are encouraged to drop by the library’s Children’s Room for building challenges and fun. If you do not have your own building blocks, but would like to participate in Habitat’s competition, you may create your structure at the library, take a photo and submit it to Habitat.

Those interested in competing are encouraged to submit an email with up to three photos of their build creation to the Habitat offices for the chance at one of three prizes.

First, second and third place winners will be able to select from one of three family-oriented prizes provided by North Platte businesses: Golden Ticket Cinemas, Cody Go-Carts Family Fun Park and Grandy’s Greenhouse. Prize sponsors will also serve as judges for this unique competition.

“Based on last year’s competition the judges will really have their work cut out for them,” said Dalene Skates, executive director for North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity. “We are excited to announce this third-year competition because the level of creativity has just gotten better and better each year. We are really looking forward to seeing this year’s entries.”

To participate in the North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity Build Contest, go to Habitat’s Facebook page at facebook.com/npahfh or the Habitat website at npahfh.org for a complete list of rules. Entries will be open through noon on April 20. Winners will be invited to the Habitat warehouse on May 5 for a press and prizes party.

For more information, contact Skates at dalene.habitat@gmail.com.