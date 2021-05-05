Habitat, RDAP face off in fundraising competition

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity and the Rape and Domestic Abuse Program will face off once again in a fundraising competition benefiting the two North Platte nonprofit organizations on May 13, according to a press release.

“We had no idea how well this fundraising idea would go over last year when Jenny Bonta, the executive director for RDAP, and I decided to join forces on this competition,” said Dalene Skates, executive director for NPAHFH. “But the community really rallied around the event and it completely exceeded all our expectations right out of the gate.”

This year there will be four contestants per organization and the event will be at the North Platte Community Playhouse, 305 E. Fifth St.

Tickets are $25 ahead of the event and are available now at the Habitat office at 420 N. Cottonwood St. or the RDAP office at 316 E. Front St. Team Habitat or Team RDAP t-shirts can be bundled with a ticket for $40.

At the event, tickets will be $30 and shirts will be $20. Masks will be required.

Funds raised from this event will stay local to benefit these two organizations.

For more information contact Skates at 308-534-6251 or dalene.habitat@gmail.com, or Bonta at 308-534-532-0624 or jbonta@nprdap.org.