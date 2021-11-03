Habitat seeking mailboxes that really deliver

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity is looking for artisans interested in creating a mailbox for the organization’s first Mailbox Auction.

The organization is looking for creative individuals interested in building, painting, constructing and decorating mailboxes for this unique Habitat fundraiser.

“This is our first time trying something like this,” said John Hales, event committee chair for the local Habitat affiliate. “We have some very creative folks working on these mailboxes and hope to have a total of fifteen mailboxes ready to auction. It’s going to be an amazing event.”

Ace Hardware and Great Western Bank have teamed up to sponsor this year’s event and have made it possible for Habitat to provide the mailboxes to artists to create from.

Mailbox entries must be completed and submitted to the Habitat office no later than Nov. 29. The mailboxes will be on display at the Prairie Arts Center beginning Dec. 1 right up until the night of the auction.

The auction is open to the public and scheduled to take place on Dec. 14 at the Prairie Arts Center. The social hour begins at 6:30 p.m. with the auction starting at 7:30 p.m.